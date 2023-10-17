You are here: Home - News -

News

Buy-to-let costs eating into landlord yields ‒ Benham and Reeves

by:
  • 17/10/2023
  • 0
Buy-to-let costs eating into landlord yields ‒ Benham and Reeves
Growing gross rental yields are being eaten up by the higher costs faced by buy-to-let investors, new analysis from Benham and Reeves has highlighted.

The study from the lettings and estate agent found that the average cost of investing in a buy-to-let property comes to just shy of £290,000, which brings in a typical £1,276 per month in rent. This works out at a gross rental yield of 5.3 per cent, up from the typical 4.8 per cent recorded over the last year.

However, when looking at the net yield ‒ which takes into account other costs associated with a buy-to-let property, such as letting agent fees, maintenance costs, safety certificates and landlord insurance, the picture is less positive for landlords.

The analysis found that these costs come to an average of almost £5,500, meaning a net yield of just 3.4 per cent. While this is up from the three per cent recorded last year, it is not the sort of return landlords would previously have expected from their investments. The ongoing costs also do not include the costs of repaying a mortgage, which have grown over the last year as interest rates have risen.

Recent research from Octane Capital suggested that mortgage payment increases have outpaced rental growth, while brokers have reported that the market is ‘virtually non-existent’ despite falling interest rates.

Separate research from Benham and Reeves has dug into how inflation is impacting buy-to-let profitability, given the higher costs of furnishing a rental property. For example, the cost of electric cookers has risen 12.3 per cent over the year, curtains have risen 8.8 per cent and dishwashers are up 6.7 per cent. 

Marc von Grundherr, director of Benham and Reeves, said that while gross yields have remained favourable, there are plenty of additional costs which eat into the profit margins of landlords which need to be considered.

He added: “This is a small detail that the Government has largely neglected to consider when waging war against the sector and introducing numerous legislative changes designed to dent profitability.

“What’s more, the cost of goods remains considerably higher than they were just a year ago and so even furnishing a property to an acceptable standard can be an expensive endeavour.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.