Government should reverse BTL legislative changes that are ‘harming landlords’‒ Star Letter 20/10/2023

This week’s first comment is in response to: Buy-to-let costs eating into landlord yields ‒ Benham and Reeves

John Yerou said: “This is pretty much the same feedback we’re getting from our portfolio landlords. I’m hoping that the government will reverse legislative changes they’ve introduced which is harming landlords.

“The government needs to reintroduce landlord mortgage interest tax relief for higher rate tax buyers, otherwise there will be far few properties for people to rent.”

This week’s second comment came from: Nationwide and Skipton top best mortgage provider table as building societies beat big banks – Which?

Robert Drury said: “As a huge advocate of the mutual building society ethos and what they present, this news is not unexpected but is always good to hear. Long may the reign of the building societies and their customer service shine a light in the financial world as a whole.”

