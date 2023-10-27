You are here: Home - News -

News

Landlords should be able to claim tax relief on losses ‒ Star Letter 27/10/2023

by:
  • 27/10/2023
  • 0
Landlords should be able to claim tax relief on losses ‒ Star Letter 27/10/2023
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s first comment is on the story: Government should reverse BTL legislative changes that are ‘harming landlords’‒ Star Letter 20/10/2023

David Goose said: “I find it hard to believe that the government is legally allowed to tax a business on its gross income, not its net profits. The tax they levy then puts the property into making a loss, so should landlords then be able to claim back tax relief on those losses?

“As far as I am aware every other business would be able to offset losses, so why not. Also, do we know of any other business that it taxed on its gross income? Is Sainsburys? Is Tesco? Is Google?”

 

Borrowers don’t choose shared ownership twice

This week’s second comment is in response to: ‘Flawed’ shared ownership still offers crucial help to FTBs ‒ analysis

Arron190 said: “Many pursue shared ownership to ‘own’ a home and stop being a tenant, but they are still a tenant; and, despite only owning a percentage of the property, they pay for 100 per cent of its upkeep.

“The best evidence of its weakness is that very few people staircase up and almost none choose the scheme twice.”

 

The comments here are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.