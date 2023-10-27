Landlords should be able to claim tax relief on losses ‒ Star Letter 27/10/2023

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s first comment is on the story: Government should reverse BTL legislative changes that are ‘harming landlords’‒ Star Letter 20/10/2023

David Goose said: “I find it hard to believe that the government is legally allowed to tax a business on its gross income, not its net profits. The tax they levy then puts the property into making a loss, so should landlords then be able to claim back tax relief on those losses?

“As far as I am aware every other business would be able to offset losses, so why not. Also, do we know of any other business that it taxed on its gross income? Is Sainsburys? Is Tesco? Is Google?”

Borrowers don’t choose shared ownership twice

This week’s second comment is in response to: ‘Flawed’ shared ownership still offers crucial help to FTBs ‒ analysis

Arron190 said: “Many pursue shared ownership to ‘own’ a home and stop being a tenant, but they are still a tenant; and, despite only owning a percentage of the property, they pay for 100 per cent of its upkeep.

“The best evidence of its weakness is that very few people staircase up and almost none choose the scheme twice.”

