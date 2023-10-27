You are here: Home - News -

News

Newcastle BS expands BTL mortgage range; Accord cuts BTL rates ‒ round-up

by:
  • 27/10/2023
  • 0
Newcastle BS expands BTL mortgage range; Accord cuts BTL rates ‒ round-up
Newcastle Building Society has launched a range of five-year fixes at 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) to its buy-to-let offering.

The lender said the addition would “provide landlords with a greater number of borrowing options.

Examples in the range include a five-year fixed rate at 5.5 per cent at 80 per cent loan to value. It is subject to a 1.5 per cent product fee and allows up to 10 per cent overpayments.

There is also a five-year fixed rate at 5.15 per cent up to 80 per cent LTV, that comes with a three per cent product fee and allows overpayments of up to 10 per cent per annum.

Both products are eligible for house purchase and remortgage and come with early repayment charges of five per cent in the first year which fall by one per cent until the end of the term.

Franco Di Pietro (pictured), head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re always looking for ways in which we can enhance our proposition to support our broker partners.

“In response to their recent feedback on our offering for their landlord clients, in addition to our recent buy-to-let rate reductions, we’re pleased to now offer this additional range of five-year buy-to-let products, providing a greater range of options, coupled with our flexible lending criteria.”

 

Accord Mortgages lowers BTL rates

Accord Mortgages will reduce buy-to-let mortgage rates by up to 0.4 per cent to offer “better to brokers and their landlord clients”.

The changes come into force from 31 October, with three-year fixed rates at 60 per cent LTV will go down by up to 0.4 per cent.

Five-year fixed rates at 80 per cent LTV will fall by around 0.2 per cent and two-year fixed rates at 80 per cent LTV will decrease by around 0.25 per cent.

Examples include a three-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with a £995 fee at 5.49 per cent, down from 5.89 per cent. It comes with a free standard valuation and £250 cashback.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with a £1,995 fee, is priced at 5.54 per cent. The deal has a free standard valuation and remortgage legal service.

A five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV which comes with a £995 fee, is priced at 5.34 per cent, formerly 5.44 per cent. It has free standard valuation and remortgage legal service.

Aidan Smith, buy-to-let mortgage product manager at Accord, said: “We’re delighted to be able to reduce selected rates across our buy-to-let product range and help landlords who – we’re acutely aware – are finding things a challenge at the moment.

“We pride ourselves on supporting the buy-to-let sector, and take any opportunity where we can to reduce rates and make our products more competitive for brokers and their landlord clients.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.