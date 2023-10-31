You are here: Home - News -

Barclays, Accord, HSBC and Halifax cut rates ‒ round-up

  • 31/10/2023
Interest rate cuts on residential and buy-to-let mortgages by some of the biggest mortgage lenders will be taking effect from tomorrow.

Barclays is cutting the rates on offer on a selection of its residential purchase and reward ranges, effective from 1 November. 

The cuts are by as much as 26 basis points.

Examples include a two-year fixed rate, available up to 60 per cent LTV with an £899 fee. Its rate is dropping from 5.36 per cent to 5.10 per cent. Alongside this, a two-year fixed rate with the same fee but available up to 75 per cent LTB is falling from 5.42 per cent to 5.20 per cent.

Residential reductions at Accord

Accord Mortgages is making changes to its residential product transfer and additional loan ranges.

On two-year fixed rate deals, interest rates are being reduced by between 0.10 and 0.40 percentage points. On the five-year fixed rate range, rates are dropping by between 0.20 and 0.30 percentage points. 

The current range will be withdrawn at 8pm today, with the new range available from 8am 1 November. 

HSBC dropping rates

HSBC is making a host of changes to its residential and buy-to-let mortgage product ranges. 

For example, it is reintroducing its two-year fixed fee saver products for first-time buyer and home mover customers at 95 per cent LTV. These products include cashback of £250.

Elsewhere it is dropping the interest rates on a series of products, for both existing borrowers looking to switch or borrow more, as well as those looking to purchase or remortgage. These include the residential first-time buyer range, where rates are dropping on the fee-saver deals over two-and three-year fixed rate terms, and on the standard products across two-, three- and five-year fixed rate terms.

The product changes take effect from 1 November, so applications for older products need to be in by midnight tonight.

 

Halifax rejigs new build

Halifax is dropping rates on its new-build products where borrowers are seeking LTVs at above 90 per cent.

In addition, the lender is reducing interest rates across its product transfer and further advance ranges.

It is also extending the end dates and complete dates for a host of deals, including its homebuyer and remortgage range, shared ownership, selected new build and equivalent green home products.

The changes take effect from 1 November.

