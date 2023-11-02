You are here: Home - News -

News

Broker criteria searches focus on ‘maximum age at end of term’ and ‘JBSP’ ‒ Knowledge Bank

by:
  • 02/11/2023
  • 0
Broker criteria searches focus on ‘maximum age at end of term’ and ‘JBSP’ ‒ Knowledge Bank
The financial landscape continues to challenge borrowers and lenders, said Knowledge Bank.

The sourcing system explained that, while long-standing challenges in the market have remained consistent throughout the year, emerging trends suggest brokers are exploring new strategies to find solutions for their clients.

In its latest Criteria Index for September, the most searched-for terms by brokers are revealed from across the market.

In the residential sector, ‘Maximum Age at End of Term’ is most searched for, underscoring the current caution around lending to older individuals. This reflects possible concerns about repayment affordability as applicants get closer to retirement.

The search term ‘Joint Borrower, Sole Proprietor’ (JBSP) has also surged in the residential sector over the past three months.

Knowledge Bank said this indicates that brokers are still looking for creative ways to handle mortgage affordability in the current economy.

 

Specialist lending

In buy-to-let, ‘Lending to Limited Companies’ remains the top search, a trend that has been consistent throughout the year.

And in the second charge lending sector, the focus is on maximising borrowing. ‘Maximum LTV’ consistently ranks as the top search term, as people look to leverage their existing property to secure additional financing.

Nicola Firth (pictured), CEO of Knowledge Bank, said: “The criteria searches we’re seeing reflect a population that is having to adapt to a rapidly changing financial economy.

“Whether it’s through new mortgage strategies or maximising investment opportunities, it’s clear that both brokers and their clients are having to think more creatively and act more strategically than ever before.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 09, 2023
StoneX Stadium, London

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.