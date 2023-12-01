You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/12/2023

  • 01/12/2023
Lenders continuing to cut rates were smattered among the most read this week, with The Mortgage Works, Natwest and Santander just some of the firms lowering their rates.

Leasehold reform being introduced to Parliament and Zoopla figures revealing that the number of homes has hit a six-year high also proved of interest to readers.

There were also a number of people moves, including Bank of Ireland hiring two national account managers and Richard Merrett returning to Alexander Hall.

 

My greatest achievement was selling my mortgage business – Flavin

 

TMW slashes limited company and HMO ranges

 

BTL rate cuts came thick and fast in November – Armstrong

Number of homes for sale reaches six-year high – Zoopla

 

Leasehold reform introduced to Parliament

Rogers and Weiss hired as national account managers at Bank of Ireland

Landlords topping up mortgages on loss-making properties to retain asset for children – Merrett

Merrett appointed MD of Alexander Hall; Davies departs for LRG

 

 

Santander to lower new business and PT rates

 

Nationwide decreases switcher rates

 

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

