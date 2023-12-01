Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/12/2023

Lenders continuing to cut rates were smattered among the most read this week, with The Mortgage Works, Natwest and Santander just some of the firms lowering their rates.

Leasehold reform being introduced to Parliament and Zoopla figures revealing that the number of homes has hit a six-year high also proved of interest to readers.

There were also a number of people moves, including Bank of Ireland hiring two national account managers and Richard Merrett returning to Alexander Hall.