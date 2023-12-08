You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/12/2023

  08/12/2023
The news that thousands of housing transactions could be impacted by a cyber attack on CTS was most read this week.

Among other most read stories, the launch of a new lender, Saga, that will offer Bank of Mum and Dad mortgages also proved popular, along with insight into shared ownership, leasehold reform and the trajectory of mortgage pricing piqued readers’ interest.

Blogs on product transfers and the opportunity falling inflation presents to advisers were also popular with readers.

 

Thousands of sales in limbo after conveyancing cyberattack ‒ reports

 

FCA proposes credit file changes to improve lending decisions

 

The rise (and rise?) of product transfers and trackers – Bawa

‘Technology is not going to replace advisers’, senior mortgage network exec says

 

Govt leasehold reform could cost taxpayer £31bn, trade body says

 

‘Mistake’ to compare shared ownership to full homeownership, says Clarion CEO

 

Mortgage rates continue steady drop – Rightmove

 

Saga to offer ‘Bank of Mum and Dad’ mortgages

Falling inflation and rates give advisers more opportunities for a client review – Clifford

 

Buyers to return to market in 2024 as asking prices fall one per cent – Rightmove

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.