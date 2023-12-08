Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/12/2023

Among other most read stories, the launch of a new lender, Saga, that will offer Bank of Mum and Dad mortgages also proved popular, along with insight into shared ownership, leasehold reform and the trajectory of mortgage pricing piqued readers’ interest.
Blogs on product transfers and the opportunity falling inflation presents to advisers were also popular with readers.
Thousands of sales in limbo after conveyancing cyberattack ‒ reports
FCA proposes credit file changes to improve lending decisions
The rise (and rise?) of product transfers and trackers – Bawa
‘Technology is not going to replace advisers’, senior mortgage network exec says
Govt leasehold reform could cost taxpayer £31bn, trade body says
‘Mistake’ to compare shared ownership to full homeownership, says Clarion CEO
Falling inflation and rates give advisers more opportunities for a client review – Clifford
Buyers to return to market in 2024 as asking prices fall one per cent – Rightmove