US mortgage rates fall below seven per cent – view from across the pond

Mortgage Solutions takes its regular weekly look across the Atlantic and examines what’s going on in the US mortgage market.

In its latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) revealed that 30-year fixed rate mortgages averaged 6.95 per cent, down from last week when they stood at 7.03 per cent. A year ago, the average rate was 6.31 per cent.

Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, noted that rates were likely to continue their downward trajectory.

He said: “Potential homebuyers received welcome news this week as mortgage rates dropped below seven percent for the first time since August.

“Given inflation continues to decelerate and the Federal Reserve Board’s current expectations that they will lower the federal funds target rate next year, we likely will see a gradual thawing of the housing market in the new year.”

The 15-year fixed rate mortgage averaged 6.38 per cent, up from 6.29 last week. A year ago, the average stood at 5.54 per cent.

Remortgage applications boost

A separate weekly survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) noted that rates had also dropped, but had not quite dipped below the seven per cent mark.

The MBA reported that the average rate for 30-year fixed rate mortgages fell to 7.07 per cent, down from last week’s 7.17 per cent. The average rate for the 15-year equivalent fell to 6.67 per cent from 6.80 per cent last week.

Meanwhile, overall mortgage applications increased by 7.4 per cent from one week earlier.

Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s SVP and chief economist, said: “Mortgage rates dropped last week, as incoming data point to a slowing economy and support a pivot by the Federal Reserve to begin cutting rates next year. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate declined to 7.07 per cent, the lowest level since July.

“Borrowers who had seen rates near eight per cent earlier this fall are now seeing some lenders quote rates below seven per cent. Refinance [remortgage] volume picked up in response to this drop in rates. Purchase volume was running about 18 per cent below last year’s pace, as prospective homebuyers are still challenged by a lack of inventory, even as rates have decreased.”