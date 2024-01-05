You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/01/2024

  • 05/01/2024
Lenders reducing mortgage rates to kick off the New Year dominated the most read this week, with many predicting that further cuts should be expected.

Brokers discussing what they plan to do differently in 2024 also proved popular, with technology, social media and diversification frequently cited.

Expectations around the base rate and when cuts could occur also piqued readers’ interest.

 

Natwest joins mortgage rate-cutting wave

 

Economists forecast minimum of two base rate cuts in 2024

 

Halifax swings hatchet slashing rates; Leeds BS cuts rates – round-up

 

HSBC to lower residential and BTL rates

 

Broker-developed CRM integrates with Ignite and Sourcing Brain

 

Positive signs point to mortgage rate cuts ahead – Rightmove

 

Mortgage rate average still above five per cent, but lenders quick to slash rates – Moneyfacts

 

From tech to Twitter (X): what brokers plan to do differently in 2024

 

Barclays slashes mortgage rates by up to 0.43 per cent

 

Assessing the true cost behind the BTL rate – Pearson

 

 

