You are here: Home - News -

News

Govt 99 per cent LTV scheme ‘absolute madness’ ‒ Star Letter 23/01/2024

by:
  • 26/01/2024
  • 0
Govt 99 per cent LTV scheme ‘absolute madness’ ‒ Star Letter 23/01/2024
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comments come in response to: Government hints at radical plans for 99 per cent mortgages ‒ report

Derek Compton said: “Madness, absolute madness. I predicted the Help to Buy (HTB) scheme would inflate house prices with builders increasing their prices as the buyer still needed a lower deposit than they previously did.

“Inflated new build prices inevitably inflate preowned prices. We only needed those rises to continue and then an increase in rates and people trying to get out of HTB would have massive payment increases that apparently they could not afford or want years earlier.”

He added: “On the basis of that, we have more people behind in payments, more repossessions, and people cancelling other direct debits such as protection to meet the increased bills.

“99 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages will be, yet again, another boon for builders. They will increase prices and make more profit and on the back of it property prices will increase. In addition, the interest costs will be huge.”

Arron190 added: “We should not be using taxpayers’ money to fund any more of these ludicrous schemes that simply drive up house prices and make developers richer. [Chancellor Jeremy] Hunt should concentrate on stimulating the economy and look for less state intervention, a smaller government and lower taxes.”

 

The comments here are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 07, 2024
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.