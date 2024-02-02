You are here: Home - News -

LendInvest launches strategic partners programme for brokers

  • 02/02/2024
Mortgage platform LendInvest has brought out a strategic partners programme that “recognises and rewards brokers” for high business levels in the last year.

LendInvest strategic partners will have access to improved procuration fees, exclusive events and webinars, along with regular review meetings to secure feedback and early notice about product changes where possible.

The programme will be overseen by Nigel Robbins (pictured), who was recently promoted to the role of national account manager.

Robbins has spent 27 years working in the finance industry and has been with LendInvest for four years.

Prior to that, he was regional sales manager at Magellan Homeloans for nearly two years, and before that worked at Barbon Insurance Group for a year. He has also held roles at Precise Mortgages, Signature Private Finance and FirstAssist Legal Protection.

LendInvest recently launched two bridging loan products aimed at those looking to flip houses for a profit, and secured a £5m securitisation deal.

Robbins said: “It certainly hasn’t been a slow start to the year at LendInvest – we’ve kicked 2024 off with a bang. Announcing our strategic partners at the same time as making so many important product changes to allow our brokers to better support their clients has been hugely rewarding. I would like to personally thank every one of our strategic partners for the past year – I hope to see the list grow even bigger for 2025.”

Paul Davies, managing director at Ramsay and White, continued: “We have worked with LendInvest for years now and are delighted to be named one of its strategic partners for 2024. The ease of LendInvest’s platform and ability to react quickly to changes in the market makes them a fantastic partner for us. We are excited to see what’s in store for the team this year.”

Kinak Thakore, director at Alderbrook, added: “LendInvest has always been a first mover when it comes to innovation in the buy to let (BTL) space. The team have a wealth of expertise behind them and it will be great to work even more closely with Nigel this year to deliver for our clients with the speed and quality of funding they need, when they need it.”

