Brokers 'taken for an almost robotic appliance' ‒ Star Letter 01/03/2024

  • 01/03/2024
Each week, Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comments came in response to: Brokers’ wellbeing crucial as market picks up – Rees

Gotmyvote said: “Personally, I’m not sure there is the support spoken of here, at least not with the networks. Consumer Duty and client vulnerability have been so prominent this last 12 months that the adviser, whose job it is to make it all happen, appears to have been taken for an almost robotic appliance that carries on regardless.

“Nowadays, with rates going up at 8pm this evening, a form for this, a process for that and a report to complete for the other, there is enormous pressure on a busy adviser and the network I will shortly be leaving has only made it worse.”

Michelle Lawson added: “As much as the industry says they ‘care’, the support as such isn’t reflected. Short/no notice product withdrawals, poor underwriting/service, and the ‘favour’ of allowing submission at 8pm, 10pm, midnight isn’t a healthy work/life balance.

“After-hours submissions can be worse if something goes wrong, as you know there is no support available as the lender’s teams are tucked up in bed, eating their dinner or spending leisure time.”

She continued: “There simply has been too much going on, more so for small firms who don’t have the luxury of accounts, compliance and marketing departments to offload some of the work to. This industry needs an overhaul. The ultimate thing is that we are all customers, and process has overtaken this and forgotten that there is a customer at the end of everything.”

 

