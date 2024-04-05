You are here: Home - News -

News

Estate agent ‘regulator with bigger teeth’ needed ‒ Star Letter 05/04/2024

by:
  • 05/04/2024
  • 0
Estate agent ‘regulator with bigger teeth’ needed ‒ Star Letter 05/04/2024
Each week, Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s first comments come from: MPs launch inquiry to improve ‘stressful’ homebuying and selling process

Arron190 said: “Buying a property is stressful and many of these issues have been examined repeatedly, but it is curious this is on the list of government priorities over say the regulation of builders, who can cause untold misery on everyone, not just homeowners. This alone could increase tax revenues instead of increasing the rates on those that do pay tax.

“That said, the code to ensure good standards from estate agents and the sales agents for developers referring services is still abused with no evident enforcement. Perhaps a regulator with bigger teeth and one that encourages brokers to report infringements. Or an outright ban if that does not work.”

The comment continued: “The main consumer detriments seems to be: 1) Referral fees of typically £500, but up to £1,000 for law firms that would never receive new business based on service. 2) Non-refundable deposits of £2,000 for new build (up from £200 and refundable) with high-value properties at £5,000. 3) The brokers whom buyers are forced to engage only using 3-6 lenders, despite claiming independence and whole of market. Indeed, this should also be an FCA focus.”

Zeno of Citium added: “It would help from the start if estate agents just sold the house, and if the applicant is already sorted with a broker and solicitor, let them get on with it, rather than trying all desperation measures to unhook that relationship.

“It is funny how they attack the broker link, but never in such ferocity with the conveyancer – probably to avoid being sued for libel.”

 

‘More brokers should be selling income protection’

This week’s last comment is in response to: Almost half of people buy critical illness cover for financial security and protection

Arron190 said: “This is why more brokers should be selling income protection, which does allow multiple claims and is significantly cheaper. For many illnesses, people need to cover the financial impact to ensure they are in a similar position and not the ‘lottery win’ of a lump sum for an illness that might take 1-2 years to be treated.

“While nice, it is reflected in the price, such that few buyers over 30 can afford to fully protect their mortgage.”

 

The comments here are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.