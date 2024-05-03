You are here: Home - News -

ERC’s chief operating officer Francis to step down

by:
  • 03/05/2024
The Equity Release Council’s (ERC's) chief operating officer (COO) Donna Francis (pictured) will step down from the role.

Francis will “pursue new opportunities” that will build on her more than 20 years’ experience across various professional membership bodies, including the ERC, in financial services.

She has worked at the trade body for over 10 years, with her role involving strategy and trade body governance, key stakeholder engagement and policy development.

Prior to the ERC, Francis worked at The Chartered Insurance Institute between 2005 and 2013, most recently as head of marketing operations.

Before that, she worked as operations manager for Society of Mortgage Professionals for a year, and has previously held roles at Life Insurance Association and LV=.

David Burrowes, ERC chair, said: “I would like to extend the gratitude and heartfelt thanks of everyone at the council and our members to Donna who, after 10 years of exemplary service, has made the difficult decision to leave to pursue other opportunities.

“Donna has made an invaluable contribution to the council both as COO and as a board member and has the respect of colleagues, members and key stakeholders across this important sector.”

He continued: “Donna’s input and experience have been key to the development of the council in its formative years, having joined soon after its launch, and has continued to be a guiding light and central in the major decisions [that] have been so important in the development of the council as a trusted and influential trade body and standards setter.

“During her time and stewardship, the council has grown significantly with over 750 corporate members and 1,800 individual members, and whose logo is now synonymous with good customer outcomes and high standards.

“Donna will certainly be much missed, and whilst we are sad to see her go, we all wish her well as she looks forward to new opportunities ahead.”

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

