Perenna partners with Kuppa to create retrofitting tool

Perenna has teamed up with energy intelligence provider Kuppa to create an “interactive retrofit tool” that helps homeowners to decarbonise their homes.

The tool from Perenna and Kuppa will offer homeowners insights into the costs of retrofitting their homes and possible home energy savings.

It will assist homeowners in calculating their estimated costs for retrofitting, along with the potential level of carbon and cost savings that can be achieved.

Customers will get insights into various retrofit measures, from small to large options, to get started on their retrofit journey.

The tool will provide homeowners and occupants with greater insights into how retrofitting could reduce their energy costs, carbon footprint, and support them to invest into making the necessary changes.

Perenna recently received funding from the government to develop a long-term fixed rate green mortgage to incentivise customers to make their homes more energy efficient.

Arjan Verbeek (pictured), founder and CEO of Perenna, said: “If we are serious about reaching net zero by 2050, decarbonising homes will be crucial, but it is just not clear right now what needs to be done, or that attractive finance options are possible.

“With Kuppa’s impressive intelligence platform, we can help provide homeowners with the insights they need to take the first step and make their homes more sustainable.”

Kirsty Kenney, co-founder and CEO of Kuppa, added: “Through this partnership with Perenna, Kuppa is leveraging data to demystify the retrofitting process for UK homeowners and prospective homebuyers.

“This partnership showcases how Kuppa and Perenna are working together to make sustainable home upgrades, such as solar panels and heat pumps, more accessible and financially attractive. Ultimately, Kuppa’s goal is to help consumers make informed decisions that are good for their homes, their wallets, and the planet.”