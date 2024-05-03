You are here: Home - News -

News

UK housing market recovery could be slowed by revised rate expectations – Bloomberg

by:
  • 03/05/2024
  • 0
UK housing market recovery could be slowed by revised rate expectations – Bloomberg
A delay in expectations for the base rate cut may put pressure on the recovery of the UK housing market, analysis suggests.

Analysis of the UK housing market from Bloomberg Intelligence suggested that a later-than-expected reduction in the central bank rate had led to a reversal of some of the best buy mortgage rates seen at the start of 2024. 

This comes as data released by Moneyfacts today showed the average two-year fixed rate was edging closer to 6%. 

Despite this, housing market activity seems to be improving, with the number of mortgage approvals for house purchase rising to their highest level in nearly two years, according to figures from the Bank of England. 

Average house price movements have also been subtle, with only small month-on-month changes. 

Bloomberg Intelligence said it expected low single-digit house price growth this year. 

The firm said an easing in house price to earnings ratios could improve mortgage affordability and continue to support activity in the housing market. 

 

Fewer and later rate cuts 

The markets are now expecting fewer Bank of England base rate cuts over the next three years, with the rate falling to 4.5% by this time next year and 3.8% by mid-2027. 

This is a more modest prediction compared to the original expectation that the base rate would fall to 4.5% by the end of this year and 3% by the end of 2025 or mid-2026. 

Bloomberg Intelligence said cuts of 75 basis points (bps) over the next year, and a reduction of 125bps by mid-2016 could lead to a “sluggish recovery” for homebuilders. 

 

Adjusting to higher rates 

Bloomberg Intelligence said sentiment towards the UK’s housing market had turned more positive as buyers were reassured by its stability and became accustomed to higher interest rates once they settled. 

The firm said: “There could be a lot of pent-up demand waiting to be unleashed, given the steep drop in mortgage approvals and transactions in late 2022 and 2023.” 

 

Reignited London housing market 

Bloomberg Intelligence said following “house price underperformance” in London, improved affordability was reviving demand in the city. 

It said a return to the office was placing more importance on shorter commutes. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.