Kensington Mortgages cuts resi and BTL rates

  13/05/2024
Kensington Mortgages cuts resi and BTL rates
Kensington Mortgages has reduced rates across its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage products.

Kensington Mortgages’ residential mortgage rates have been lowered by up to 0.33% across select and core products up to 92.5% loan to value (LTV).

The specialist mortgage lender introduced half-percentage LTV tiers at the end of last month. Changes also apply to the 82.5% and 87.5% LTV options.

Rates in Kensington Mortgages’ select range now begin at 5.29% for a five-year fix and 5.79% for a two-year fix, both at 75% LTV with a £999 fee.

Across its core range, pricing begins at 5.44% for a five-year fix and 5.84% for a two-year fix. These are available at 70% LTV with a £999 fee.

The lender has reduced BTL mortgage rates by 0.2%, including options for limited company borrowers, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit blocks (MUBs).

Additionally, Kensington Mortgages has reduced special BTL rates by up to 0.4%. Now, rates across this offering start at 4.15% for its two-year special fixed rate at 70% LTV, while at 75% LTV, pricing begins at 4.69%. Both options have a 5% fee and a free valuation.

Vicki Harris (pictured), chief commercial officer at Kensington Mortgages, said: “Across our entire product range, Kensington continues to offer some of the most competitive rates available on the specialist mortgage market, underpinned by market leading customer service. With these latest rate reductions, we aim to continue to help as many people as possible access the mortgages that they need.”

