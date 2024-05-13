You are here: Home - News -

News

Nearly eight in 10 say financial situation has negative impact on mental health

by:
  • 13/05/2024
  • 0
Nearly eight in 10 say financial situation has negative impact on mental health
Around 79% of people say their financial situation is having a damaging impact on their mental health, with that figure rising for women, a report has found.

According to research from Bluestone Mortgages for Mental Health Awareness Week, which surveyed around 2,000 adults, approximately 87% of women say their financial situation is having a poor impact on their mental health, compared to 69% of men.

The report stated that this is more pronounced for those with adverse credit, with 96% noting that their financial state is having a detrimental impact on their mental health.

Bluestone Mortgages said that the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and stubborn inflation were impacting financial and mental health.

The lender continued on to say that around 41% of consumers said they were financially worse off compared to 12 months ago.

Families with adults aged between 35 and 44 were the hardest hit, with 47% reporting being in a financially worse position compared to the prior year. This compared to 30% of those aged 18-24.

Ryan Davies, strategy director at Bluestone Mortgages, said: “As the ongoing cost-of-living pressures and sticky inflation continue to take their toll, we expect to see a rise in vulnerable customers.

“This research highlights a clear link between people’s financial situation and their mental health, and so it’s more important than ever that customers are provided with the support they need and deserve to rebuild their financial resilience.

“The best thing customers can do is seek support from a mortgage lender or speak with a broker to understand the tailored options available to suit their circumstances. It’s our responsibility as an industry to help these customers during these challenging times and support them in their homeownership goals.”

Mental Health Awareness Week has been running since 2001 and aims to bring the UK together to focus on improving mental health.

In January, it was reported that over a million mortgage holders with mental health issues had cut spending to meet repayments.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.