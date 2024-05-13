You are here: Home - News -

News

Nearly three-quarters of holiday let owners concerned about regulatory and tax changes

by:
  • 13/05/2024
  • 0
Nearly three-quarters of holiday let owners concerned about regulatory and tax changes
Around 65% of holiday let owners are worried about recent changes in the sector, with increased taxes causing the biggest concern.

According to a report from Sykes Holiday Cottages, which analyses revenue data and booking figures and surveyed 500 holiday let owners, this includes regulatory or tax adjustments introduced in Scotland and Wales.

The UK Budget also confirmed that the furnished holiday let tax (FHLT) regime would be abolished from 1 April 2025. Other key changes include higher rates of tax and its impact on affordability, tourism levies and licensing schemes.

Regarding the FHLT scheme, Sykes Holiday Cottages’ specialist tax advisory partner Zeal said that those impacted by the change could lose an average £1,890 per year in tax, based on an average mortgage balance of £189,000 and assuming they are a higher-rate taxpayer.

However, research suggests that an estimated 57% of holiday let owners do not have a mortgage on their property and so are less likely to be impacted by the removal of the FHLT scheme.

The report found that 86% of owners in this space have not even considered exiting the market, and half of owners are considering buying another holiday in future despite the changing regulatory landscape.

Sykes’ research also found that 81% of such homeowners say residents local to their properties welcome tourism and somewhat rely on it, with nearly all stating that it is unlikely a local person would even purchase their let if they did ever sell it.

The report added that demand for staycations is still growing, with an 8% increase in bookings year-on-year in 2023, up 71% versus pre-pandemic levels.

Sykes continued on to say that the average turnover of a UK holiday let in 2023 was £24,500 versus £24,000 in 2022.

In February, the government announced a planned clampdown on holiday lets.

 

The Cotswolds nabs top holiday let revenue spot

Drilling down into different regions, the Cotswolds topped the ranking of annual average revenue, at £28,500.

This was followed by Dorset and Cornwall at £27,000 and £26,500 in annual average revenue respectively.

Northumberland and East Anglia are recent entrants to the top 10 list, going from 19th and 18th to seventh and eighth respectively this year. The annual average revenue is pegged at £25,000 for Northumberland and £24,900 for East Anglia.

Graham Donoghue, CEO of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “Staycations have been growing in popularity over the past decade, and right now, demand for our UK holiday cottages is higher than ever, with the average annual income of a holiday let owner up as a result.

“But, of course, the past twelve months have been slightly different for the industry, and our latest report therefore also reflects how holiday let owners are feeling in light of the recent changes.”

He continued: “Despite changes, it is clear that holiday letting remains a profitable and rewarding long-term business model, with the nation’s love of holidaying at home and exploring our incredible country going nowhere. The Cotswolds, in particular, has had a positive year, claiming the top spot for earnings across the UK.

“At Sykes, we’re passionate about holiday letting and the benefits it brings to local economies across the country by driving spending, providing direct employment, and supporting independent businesses. We will continue to guide owners through their short-term let journeys, helping them to run successful holiday homes, no matter what.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.