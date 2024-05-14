LendInvest to accept up to 100% extra income in criteria change

LendInvest has updated its residential mortgage criteria and will now consider up to 100% of additional income for affordability.

This change was made following broker feedback and will include income from a second job in an unrelated field. LendInvest said the change recognised the changing finances of modern workers.

The lender will also accept income from zero-hours contracts as guaranteed income, as long as there is a two-year history of this income being received. LendInvest said this update offered more options to people with variable work schedules.

Additionally, CIS contractors will be treated as contractors rather than self-employed, and title insurance will be available on Scottish remortgage cases.

Paula Mercer (pictured), head of sales at LendInvest, said: “With today’s enhancements to our residential mortgage suite, we are actively transforming our offerings to cater to those often overlooked by traditional lenders.

“Our expanded criteria for income consideration are designed to facilitate access to mortgages for a broader range of customers, particularly those who find their complex financial situations a barrier with high street lenders. LendInvest is committed to being the reliable alternative, providing flexible and inclusive mortgage solutions tailored to the diverse needs of modern homeowners.”

Earlier this year, LendInvest brought in a “streamlined” product transfer process for buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers, including a reduced application form and no legals on pound-for-pound remortgages.

Its most recent financial update showed its performance improved in the second half of 2023 due to growth in its mortgage business.