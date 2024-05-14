You are here: Home - News -

News

LendInvest to accept up to 100% extra income in criteria change

by:
  • 14/05/2024
  • 0
LendInvest to accept up to 100% extra income in criteria change
LendInvest has updated its residential mortgage criteria and will now consider up to 100% of additional income for affordability.

This change was made following broker feedback and will include income from a second job in an unrelated field. LendInvest said the change recognised the changing finances of modern workers. 

The lender will also accept income from zero-hours contracts as guaranteed income, as long as there is a two-year history of this income being received. LendInvest said this update offered more options to people with variable work schedules. 

Additionally, CIS contractors will be treated as contractors rather than self-employed, and title insurance will be available on Scottish remortgage cases. 

Paula Mercer (pictured), head of sales at LendInvest, said: “With today’s enhancements to our residential mortgage suite, we are actively transforming our offerings to cater to those often overlooked by traditional lenders.

“Our expanded criteria for income consideration are designed to facilitate access to mortgages for a broader range of customers, particularly those who find their complex financial situations a barrier with high street lenders. LendInvest is committed to being the reliable alternative, providing flexible and inclusive mortgage solutions tailored to the diverse needs of modern homeowners.” 

Earlier this year, LendInvest brought in a “streamlined” product transfer process for buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers, including a reduced application form and no legals on pound-for-pound remortgages.

Its most recent financial update showed its performance improved in the second half of 2023 due to growth in its mortgage business.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/