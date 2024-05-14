Natwest ups new business rates

Natwest has increased a range of its new business rates by 0.05%, including residential, first-time buyer, shared equity and green mortgages.
Natwest said that brokers will be able to produce mortgage illustrations and submit applications online for existing deals up to 10:30pm on 14 May.
On the first-time buyer side, its two-year fixed rate purchase products between 60% loan to value (LTV) and 95% LTV will go up by 0.05%, and remortgage deals at 60% LTV will rise by the same amount.
Two-year fixed rate purchase deals are priced from 4.82% at 60% LTV with a £1,495 fee, while remortgage pricing starts from 5.22%.
The lender has also increased five-year fixed purchase rates up to 90% LTV, which start from 4.45% at 60% LTV with a £1,495 fee, and remortgage deals at 60% LTV are priced from 4.67% with no fee.
In its first-time buyer range, two- and five-year fixed purchase rates between 85% and 90% LTV have been increased, with pricing beginning from 5.17% and 4.73% respectively. Deals in this range come with £250 cashback.
Within its shared equity range, two- and five-year fixed rates at 60% and 75% LTV have gone up. Two-year fixed rates are priced from 5.02%, and five-year fixed rates begin at 4.82%, with deals coming with £250 cashback also.
In its free mortgage range, two- and five-year fixed rates from 60% to 85% LTV have risen, and begin from 4.82% and 4.45%.
Natwest increased existing customer rates last week by as much as 0.12%.
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.