Natwest ups new business rates

Natwest has increased a range of its new business rates by 0.05%, including residential, first-time buyer, shared equity and green mortgages.

Natwest said that brokers will be able to produce mortgage illustrations and submit applications online for existing deals up to 10:30pm on 14 May.

On the first-time buyer side, its two-year fixed rate purchase products between 60% loan to value (LTV) and 95% LTV will go up by 0.05%, and remortgage deals at 60% LTV will rise by the same amount.

Two-year fixed rate purchase deals are priced from 4.82% at 60% LTV with a £1,495 fee, while remortgage pricing starts from 5.22%.

The lender has also increased five-year fixed purchase rates up to 90% LTV, which start from 4.45% at 60% LTV with a £1,495 fee, and remortgage deals at 60% LTV are priced from 4.67% with no fee.

In its first-time buyer range, two- and five-year fixed purchase rates between 85% and 90% LTV have been increased, with pricing beginning from 5.17% and 4.73% respectively. Deals in this range come with £250 cashback.

Within its shared equity range, two- and five-year fixed rates at 60% and 75% LTV have gone up. Two-year fixed rates are priced from 5.02%, and five-year fixed rates begin at 4.82%, with deals coming with £250 cashback also.

In its free mortgage range, two- and five-year fixed rates from 60% to 85% LTV have risen, and begin from 4.82% and 4.45%.

Natwest increased existing customer rates last week by as much as 0.12%.