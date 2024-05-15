Gen H launches with HLPartnership

Through the agreement, HLPartnership’s advisers will gain access to Gen H’s suite of products, including its income booster deal, which is similar to a joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) mortgage.

The lender provides loans up to 95% loan to value (LTV).

This follows the lender’s decision to become an intermediary-only lender at the start of this year.

Neil Hoare, commercial director at HLPartnership, said: “HLPartnership is dedicated to providing high-quality whole-of-market advice to our customers, because it’s in their best interest.

“We’re pleased to join Gen H’s panel, as this means even greater options for our brokers and their clients, including Gen H’s innovative affordability tools, designed to help more aspiring buyers purchase a home.”

Pete Dockar, chief commercial officer at Gen H, added: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to partner with HLPartnership. We know that our ability to help people realise their dreams of homeownership relies heavily on the work of our broker partners, which is why it’s so exciting to have HLPartnership’s network of committed, driven advisers now on our panel.

“We’re very much looking forward to working with HLPartnership over the coming months and years.”

Earlier this week, Gen H made a series of reductions to its mortgage rates.