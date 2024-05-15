You are here: Home - News -

News

Tandem appoints Zajac as chief technology officer

by:
  • 15/05/2024
  • 0
Tandem appoints Zajac as chief technology officer
Digital bank Tandem has hired Suavek Zajac as its chief technology officer (CTO).

He will lead Tandem’s digital offering to support its mission of making it easier for people to choose a more sustainable lifestyle. 

Zajac has more than 25 years of experience in technology and has worked at the likes of Blackberry, William Hill and The Development Factory.

He was most recently at Railsr, where he worked for two years, firstly as its CTO then as a strategic adviser. 

Alex Mollart, CEO of Tandem, said: “Welcoming Suavek as our new chief technology officer marks a pivotal moment in Tandem’s digital journey. With a proven track record of scaling companies and developing innovative platforms to solve real-world problems, his skills will be instrumental as we develop our offering to customers looking to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

“His blend of technical expertise and creative vision will be key ingredients in strengthening our position as both a fintech leader and pioneer in green banking.” 

Zajac (pictured) added: “As Tandem’s new chief technology officer, I’m looking forward to diving headfirst into the buzzing and rapidly growing green finance sector. As the UK transitions towards a net zero economy, companies like Tandem have a huge role to play in getting consumers over the line on green issues on time.

“One huge component of that mission lies in our ability to leverage cutting-edge financial tech to ensure that switching to a greener lifestyle is not only affordable but as easy and user-friendly as possible.” 

Tandem offers products with a sustainable angle, including mortgages that offer a discounted rate on properties with an EPC rating of A, B, or C. 

It recently made the decision to scale back on its first charge mortgage proposition, resulting in the redundancy of the team. 

Tandem is set to release its financial results for 2023 in the coming weeks.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.