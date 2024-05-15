Tandem appoints Zajac as chief technology officer

Digital bank Tandem has hired Suavek Zajac as its chief technology officer (CTO).

He will lead Tandem’s digital offering to support its mission of making it easier for people to choose a more sustainable lifestyle.

Zajac has more than 25 years of experience in technology and has worked at the likes of Blackberry, William Hill and The Development Factory.

He was most recently at Railsr, where he worked for two years, firstly as its CTO then as a strategic adviser.

Alex Mollart, CEO of Tandem, said: “Welcoming Suavek as our new chief technology officer marks a pivotal moment in Tandem’s digital journey. With a proven track record of scaling companies and developing innovative platforms to solve real-world problems, his skills will be instrumental as we develop our offering to customers looking to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

“His blend of technical expertise and creative vision will be key ingredients in strengthening our position as both a fintech leader and pioneer in green banking.”

Zajac (pictured) added: “As Tandem’s new chief technology officer, I’m looking forward to diving headfirst into the buzzing and rapidly growing green finance sector. As the UK transitions towards a net zero economy, companies like Tandem have a huge role to play in getting consumers over the line on green issues on time.

“One huge component of that mission lies in our ability to leverage cutting-edge financial tech to ensure that switching to a greener lifestyle is not only affordable but as easy and user-friendly as possible.”

Tandem offers products with a sustainable angle, including mortgages that offer a discounted rate on properties with an EPC rating of A, B, or C.

It recently made the decision to scale back on its first charge mortgage proposition, resulting in the redundancy of the team.

Tandem is set to release its financial results for 2023 in the coming weeks.