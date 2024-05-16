ESBS makes two hires to boost broker support and digital offering

Earl Shilton Building Society (ESBS) has taken on two new recruits to give further support to brokers and strengthen its digital offering.

To give further support to mortgage brokers, ESBS has appointed Harry Modha to the newly created role of telephone business development manager (BDM).

Reporting to Richard Carson, business development and marketing manager, Modha will work alongside field-based BDM Shane Dye.

Modha has a wealth of experience in sales across various industries, including roles as a protection adviser for a mortgage broker and a quote adviser for a conveyancing law firm.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Earl Shilton Building Society,” said Modha. “I love that every decision is made by an individual and not a computer. Nothing is straightforward these days, so it’s great that a human being can find out the true background and scenario of each case.”

At the same time, Natalie Balderson has been hired as transformation change manager.

Balderson is responsible for overseeing and leading organisational changes to achieve strategic objectives in terms of systems, processes and operational efficiency.

“My role is to guide ESBS through large changes, ensuring that they are executed smoothly and ultimately contribute to the society’s success,” said Balderson, who has worked in financial services for over 25 years. “Having held a variety of operational roles in both mortgage and savings teams and led extensive process improvement programmes, I am confident we can implement the right systems to support our customers with their mortgage and savings needs as the society continues to grow.”

Paul Tilley (pictured), chief executive of ESBS, said: “Our priority is to provide the best service possible to our members, so we’re thrilled to have Natalie and Harry on the team to assist with that vision.”