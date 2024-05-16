Livemore cuts mortgage and equity release rates

The cuts span Livemore’s retirement interest-only (RIO), standard interest-only and standard capital and interest mortgage ranges.

The company has also reduced rates on its Lite, Standard and Property+ equity release mortgages.

Rates are reduced by 0.54% on its five-year Livemore 1 standard capital and interest and standard interest-only products. They now start at 5.99%. The reduction applies to the 60% and 70% loan-to-value (LTV) tier and the fee-assisted range.

On the five-year Livemore 1 RIO products, the rate is down by 0.5%, now starting at 6.18%. This applies to the 60% and 75% LTV tier and the fee-assisted range.

For its equity release products, rates are down by 0.58% and start from 6.11%.

Tim Wellard (pictured), senior proposition manager at Livemore, said: “The new rates offer customers more competitive rates, as we continue to support customers wanting to solve their later life lending challenges.”

Earlier this week, the lender announced a 100% debt consolidation remortgage.