You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide exits PPI market after incorrect information breach

by:
  • 16/05/2024
  • 0
Nationwide exits PPI market after incorrect information breach
Nationwide has pulled all payment protection insurance (PPI) products after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found it provided customers with inaccurate information.

The regulator said this incorrect information breached Article 4 of the Payment Protection Insurance Market Investigation Order 2011. 

The breach was self-reported by Nationwide.

The CMA found that between April 2012 and December 2023, 131 customers with mortgage PPI policies with Nationwide were given the wrong information in one field of their annual review statements. 

This field included information about the amount of the monthly payment covered by the policy, but only contained the mortgage element of the cover. It did not detail any additional cover the customer may have had. 

The regulator concluded that the breach was caused by an error regarding how the systems were set up after the annual review statements were introduced. 

The CMA said that, if customers had the correct information about what the policy covered, they might have made different decisions about keeping their policies. 

It said the correct information would have made it easier for policyholders to understand the costs of PPI and switch providers where appropriate. 

The regulator said the breach could have “adversely affected” customers.  

There were concerns around the nature and duration of the breach, the CMA said, as it showed Nationwide either did not fully understand the systems in place or did not verify their accuracy in compliance with the order. 

 

Nationwide pulls PPI deals 

Nationwide withdrew all of its PPI products in March this year and has written to former policyholders who may have decided to end their PPI policy based on the incorrect information given. 

Due to this, the CMA said it would not be appropriate to take formal action against Nationwide. 

The regulator said all affected customers except for one had since discontinued their policies, and the remaining customer had their annual review statement corrected. 

Nationwide will write to 13 former policyholders who may have ended their PPI policy due to incorrect information. 

A Nationwide spokesperson said: “There were a very small number of cases where some information wasn’t included in the annual review document for mortgage PPI policies. While there was no customer detriment in terms of any claims previously made, we have contacted 13 former customers who may have ended their policies prematurely as a result of this issue.”

In 2019, Nationwide was ordered to refund up to £2m for PPI breaches.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.