Newcastle BS signs the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter

by:
  • 17/05/2024
Newcastle Building Society has become the latest signatory to the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) to demonstrate its commitment and support for mental health and wellbeing.

Newcastle Building Society follows Coventry Building Society, which also became a signatory earlier this week. 

This week is also Mental Health Awareness week. 

Signatories to the charter must agree to its recommendations, which include encouraging open conversations about mental health, developing mental health awareness among employees and providing working conditions that promote a healthy work-life balance.

Signatories must also ensure there is a focus on mental health at work and in performance, and have a named contact for mental health support. 

Franco Di Pietro (pictured), head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re committed to being a great place to work and helping our communities make positive changes through a wide range of initiatives, and by fostering a culture of positive mental health.

“As part of our commitment to our intermediary partners, and in addition to the several steps our society has taken to support the mental health and wellbeing of its members and colleagues, we’re proud to become signatories to The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter.” 

Martin Reynolds, co-founder of the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter, said: “It is great to see Newcastle for Intermediaries become the latest signatory to our Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter. As we build activities throughout the next 12 months, I am sure the Newcastle Building Society team can contribute hugely.

“Our charter continues to build momentum and we very much look forward to evolving our MIMHC proposition, so it truly serves the mental health and wellbeing needs of those operating in our sector.” 

This week, members of the MIMHC embarked on a 125-mile walking challenge to raise money to support mental health and wellbeing. 

To donate, please follow the link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jason-berry-2

