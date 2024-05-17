You are here: Home - News -

News

Reality of mortgage terms ‘going to the age of 70 potentially could be quite slim’– Star Letter 16/05/2024

by:
  • 17/05/2024
  • 0
Reality of mortgage terms ‘going to the age of 70 potentially could be quite slim’– Star Letter 16/05/2024
Each week, Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s first comment is in response to: Young homeowners ‘gamble’ on retirement with longer mortgage terms – LCP

Corby Macdonald said: “A lot of people are going beyond the payment of state pension, but that reflects a lot more people are working beyond state pension age, as well due to the current cost-of-living crisis.

“UK state pensions are some of the lowest in the world for an industrialised nation. As for Steve Webb, as a former minister of pensions, maybe he should have worked harder to ensure that our pensions are a lot higher?”

They continued: “The crux of the matter is how do those with these longer mortgages handle them? If you are 30 and you take a 40-year mortgage, which would be two years post your standard state pension age, is it now fair to assume with regular reviews, homemoves, potential pension pot to utilise, the reality of going to the age of 70 potentially could be quite slim?

“What is really needed is to look at the reason as to why. A lot of people are splitting in their 50s and have owned properties for years and then they have nothing and look to buy as opposed to rent. That is just one simple type of case we see that needs to be understood and potentially that longer term. Let’s get over the headline and dig for the facts.”

Mortgage networks can be ‘complicated to understand’ until you’re in one

This week’s second comment is in response to: Switching networks isn’t difficult, yet many make it so – Rees

Paul Smulovitch added: “It’s the same as people changing bank accounts or energy supplier[s]. Sometimes it’s complacency and sometimes it’s lack of understanding. It can be so complicated to understand how a network operates until you’re actually within it that, unless there are significant barriers to market, which with larger networks there often is, then it can be a case of the grass isn’t always greener.”

 

The comments here are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.