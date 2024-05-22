Pepper Money brings Culshaw onto second charge team

Specialist lender Pepper Money has added Nicola Culshaw to its second charge team to strengthen its support in the North of England.

Culshaw’s appointment as a second charge business development manager (BDM) sees the national sales team grow to five.

She joins from Primis Mortgage Network where she was an area supervisor manager for around a year.

Prior to that she worked at Fluent Money as a case manager and then as a skill and experience officer.

Ryan McGrath, second charge sales director at Pepper Money, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Nicola to Pepper Money and know that she’ll be a valuable addition to our growing team. The second charge mortgage market is brimming with potential.

“By investing in the growth and expertise of our sales team, we are supporting our broker partners in helping to deliver on that potential – raising awareness and consideration of this excellent product both within the industry and beyond.”

Culshaw (pictured) added: “I’m really excited to join Pepper Money, which continues to demonstrate that it’s the leading lender in the second charge market. We have exciting plans to work alongside our broker partners in helping to further grow the sector and I’m looking forward to working with the team and building on our great reputation.”

Pepper Money has been making a number of changes to its second charge proposition, enhancing criteria for self-employed mortgage customers for second charge, adding payout before consent and the introduction of e-signatures.