Pepper Money brings Culshaw onto second charge team

Specialist lender Pepper Money has added Nicola Culshaw to its second charge team to strengthen its support in the North of England.
Culshaw’s appointment as a second charge business development manager (BDM) sees the national sales team grow to five.
She joins from Primis Mortgage Network where she was an area supervisor manager for around a year.
Prior to that she worked at Fluent Money as a case manager and then as a skill and experience officer.
Ryan McGrath, second charge sales director at Pepper Money, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Nicola to Pepper Money and know that she’ll be a valuable addition to our growing team. The second charge mortgage market is brimming with potential.
“By investing in the growth and expertise of our sales team, we are supporting our broker partners in helping to deliver on that potential – raising awareness and consideration of this excellent product both within the industry and beyond.”
Culshaw (pictured) added: “I’m really excited to join Pepper Money, which continues to demonstrate that it’s the leading lender in the second charge market. We have exciting plans to work alongside our broker partners in helping to further grow the sector and I’m looking forward to working with the team and building on our great reputation.”
Pepper Money has been making a number of changes to its second charge proposition, enhancing criteria for self-employed mortgage customers for second charge, adding payout before consent and the introduction of e-signatures.
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.