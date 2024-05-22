You are here: Home - News -

News

West One Loans adds 65% LTV tier to resi range

by:
  • 22/05/2024
  • 0
West One Loans adds 65% LTV tier to resi range
West One Loans has added a 65% loan to value (LTV) with reduced rates as the lender continues to update its residential mortgage proposition.

The new LTV tier is available in its prime plus, prime and near prime range and offers lower pricing for fixed rate and lifetime tracker deals.

Five-year fixed rates begin at 5.87% and two-year fixed rates are priced from 6.35%. This is 0.1% lower than its existing 75% LTV range.

The lender has also lowered its 80% LTV deals by up to 0.38% and brought out a range of lifetime trackers priced at 2.3% above the base rate.

The firm’s flex range has been rebranded to LTI Boost and offers loan to income (LTI) ratios of five times income or higher.

West One Loans has also lowered second charge rates by up to 0.9% and brought out a range of 60% LTV second charge deals, which includes a lifetime tracker, two, three and five-year fixed rate products. Pricing starts from 6.74%.

Marie Grundy (pictured), managing director of residential mortgages and second charges at West One Loans, said: “Earlier this month we announced ambitions to significantly expand our footprint in the specialist residential market, and this is a continuation of that plan.

“We have been working closely with brokers to find areas where we can improve our range, hence why we have introduced a new 65% LTV tier with lower pricing.

“The introduction of this new tier, alongside our other rate reductions, gives brokers and lenders greater choice and at lower rates. We believe it also significantly strengthens our proposition.

“But this is just the start for us. We have some extremely exciting plans for our residential division to announce to brokers and the wider market over the coming weeks and months.

“Given how closely we have worked with brokers on our recent changes – and those we have in the pipeline – we believe we are developing a range that will provide one of the most comprehensive product offerings in the specialist lending market.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 15, 2025
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/