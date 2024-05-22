West One Loans adds 65% LTV tier to resi range

West One Loans has added a 65% loan to value (LTV) with reduced rates as the lender continues to update its residential mortgage proposition.

The new LTV tier is available in its prime plus, prime and near prime range and offers lower pricing for fixed rate and lifetime tracker deals.

Five-year fixed rates begin at 5.87% and two-year fixed rates are priced from 6.35%. This is 0.1% lower than its existing 75% LTV range.

The lender has also lowered its 80% LTV deals by up to 0.38% and brought out a range of lifetime trackers priced at 2.3% above the base rate.

The firm’s flex range has been rebranded to LTI Boost and offers loan to income (LTI) ratios of five times income or higher.

West One Loans has also lowered second charge rates by up to 0.9% and brought out a range of 60% LTV second charge deals, which includes a lifetime tracker, two, three and five-year fixed rate products. Pricing starts from 6.74%.

Marie Grundy (pictured), managing director of residential mortgages and second charges at West One Loans, said: “Earlier this month we announced ambitions to significantly expand our footprint in the specialist residential market, and this is a continuation of that plan.

“We have been working closely with brokers to find areas where we can improve our range, hence why we have introduced a new 65% LTV tier with lower pricing.

“The introduction of this new tier, alongside our other rate reductions, gives brokers and lenders greater choice and at lower rates. We believe it also significantly strengthens our proposition.

“But this is just the start for us. We have some extremely exciting plans for our residential division to announce to brokers and the wider market over the coming weeks and months.

“Given how closely we have worked with brokers on our recent changes – and those we have in the pipeline – we believe we are developing a range that will provide one of the most comprehensive product offerings in the specialist lending market.”