Barclays and TSB make rate changes – round-up

by:
  • 23/05/2024
Barclays and TSB make rate changes – round-up
Barclays is changing a range of rates across its existing customer residential purchase, remortgage and reward ranges.

Barclays’ changes will come into force from 24 May.

Within its existing product range, its residential purchase-only five-year fixed rate at 90% loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee will fall from 5% to 4.9%.

Its green home five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 fee will decrease from 4.9% to 4.8%.

Barclays’ residential purchase-only premier three-year fixed rate with a £999 fee at 60% LTV will rise from 4.32% to 4.57%.

The firm’s remortgage-only premier two-year fixed rate with a £999 fee will go up from 4.6% to 4.85%.

Its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV will increase from 4.61% to 4.86%, and its two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV will go up to 4.75% to 5%. Both come with a £999 fee.

The lender’s fee-free Great Escape two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV will rise from 4.83% to 5.08%, and at 75% LTV, it will increase to 5.17%.

Within its existing customer purchase and remortgage, its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV will rise from 4.61% to 4.91%, and at 70% LTV, the price will go up from 4.71% to 4.96%. At 75% LTV, the rate will increase from 4.75% to 5.05%. All come with a £1,999 fee.

In Barclays’ existing customer reward range, residential two-year fixed rate EMC Reward deal at 60% LTV is priced at 4.75% with a £999 fee, and its fee-free version is 4.98%.

At 75% LTV, its £999 fee version is 4.9% and its fee-free version is 5.07%, while its 70% LTV version with a £1,999 fee is 4.66%, and its switch-only version is 4.86%.

Last week, Barclays announced several mortgage rate reductions across products for existing purchase and remortgage borrowers.

 

TSB cuts rates

TSB is lowering residential rates and reintroducing select tracker house purchase and remortgage products.

In its residential range, two- and five-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover deals between 75% and 95% LTV will fall by up to 0.4%.

Three-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover up to 90% LTV will decrease by up to 0.35%.

TSB has reintroduced two-year tracker first-time buyer, homemover and remortgage products.

Two-year fixed remortgage deals from 75% to 90% LTV will go down by up to 0.25%, and five-year fixed remortgage deals up to 90% LTV will decrease by up to 0.2%.

Shared ownership and shared equity rates will decrease by 0.4% and 0.25% respectively.

Within its buy-to-let (BTL) range, TSB would reintroduce two-year tracker house purchase and remortgage deals.

