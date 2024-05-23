You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide’s gross mortgage lending comes to £26.3bn in 2023

by:
  • 23/05/2024
  • 0
Nationwide’s gross mortgage lending comes to £26.3bn in 2023
Nationwide’s total gross mortgage lending for 2023 stood at £26.3bn, a decrease from £33.6bn in the prior year.

According to Nationwide’s latest financial report, which covers the year ended 4 April 2024, this fall in gross mortgage lending was due to “subdued market growth”, while its market share rose to 11.5%, a rise from 10.8% in the year prior.

Mortgage balances increased to £204.5bn, up from £201.7bn the year before, and its market share of balances came to 12.3%.

The lender said that it had supported 64,000 first-time buyers, which is slightly down from 72,000 in the same period last year.

Credit impairment charges decreased to £112m, a fall from £126m, while mortgage arrears have remained low at 0.41%, but risen gradually during the year from 0.32%.

Nationwide’s underlying profit before tax came to around £2bn, which compares to £2.2bn in the same period the year before.

The report said that there are “signs that the housing market is stabilising, with annual house price growth returning to positive territory at the start of 2024”.

“Activity is likely to remain subdued in the near term as affordability pressures persist, although these should ease over time, providing income growth remains solid and mortgage rates moderate somewhat over time,” it noted.

Debbie Crosbie, chief executive of Nationwide Building Society, said: “We have made excellent progress in delivering our new strategy. We delivered our highest ever member value, and our strong financial performance means we can extend the ways that members benefit from our success.

“We provide our members and customers with great-value products, choice in the way they bank with us, and simply brilliant service. We have been first for customer satisfaction among our peer group for 12 years running and have continued to grow our deposit and mortgage balances.

“In March 2024, we confirmed our offer to buy Virgin Money. I believe this deal offers an exciting opportunity to create a more diverse business that delivers even more value to our members and will strengthen Nationwide financially. We continue to make good progress on our plans and expect to complete the acquisition in Q4 2024, subject to regulatory approval.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 15, 2025
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.