You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/05/2024

by:
  • 24/05/2024
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/05/2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirming a general election for 4 July was among the most read stories this week, leading to brokers to call for "concrete plans" for housing.

Mortgage Solutions exclusive series on broker fees, which offers a breakdown of all regulated mortgage fees, lifetime mortgages and second charges, ranked highly this week, along with Chetwood Financial acquiring CHL Mortgages.

Fluent Money appointing Martin Baker as its mortgage and protection director and Miguel Sard leaving Natwest also proved popular with broker readers.

The perceived value of mortgage advice is selling brokers short – JLM

 

Exclusive: Share of brokers charging no advice fee rises in 2023 due to Consumer Duty and PT growth

Chetwood Financial acquires CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries

 

Base rate should fall to 4.5% this year, IMF recommends

 

MP warns RICS and FIA of false EWS1 signatures

 

Exclusive: Sard to leave Natwest after four years

Exclusive: Fluent Money hires Baker as mortgages and protection director

 

PM Rishi Sunak announces 4 July general election date

 

HSBC UK opens international BTL mortgage to brokers

 

Air Group reshuffles senior team as founder Wilson departs

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 15, 2025
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.