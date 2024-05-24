Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/05/2024

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirming a general election for 4 July was among the most read stories this week, leading to brokers to call for "concrete plans" for housing.
Mortgage Solutions’ exclusive series on broker fees, which offers a breakdown of all regulated mortgage fees, lifetime mortgages and second charges, ranked highly this week, along with Chetwood Financial acquiring CHL Mortgages.
Fluent Money appointing Martin Baker as its mortgage and protection director and Miguel Sard leaving Natwest also proved popular with broker readers.
The perceived value of mortgage advice is selling brokers short – JLM
Exclusive: Share of brokers charging no advice fee rises in 2023 due to Consumer Duty and PT growth
Chetwood Financial acquires CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries
Base rate should fall to 4.5% this year, IMF recommends
MP warns RICS and FIA of false EWS1 signatures
Exclusive: Sard to leave Natwest after four years
Exclusive: Fluent Money hires Baker as mortgages and protection director
PM Rishi Sunak announces 4 July general election date
HSBC UK opens international BTL mortgage to brokers
Air Group reshuffles senior team as founder Wilson departs
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.