Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/05/2024

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirming a general election for 4 July was among the most read stories this week, leading to brokers to call for "concrete plans" for housing.

Mortgage Solutions’ exclusive series on broker fees, which offers a breakdown of all regulated mortgage fees, lifetime mortgages and second charges, ranked highly this week, along with Chetwood Financial acquiring CHL Mortgages.

Fluent Money appointing Martin Baker as its mortgage and protection director and Miguel Sard leaving Natwest also proved popular with broker readers.