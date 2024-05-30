Clydesdale Bank adds exclusive products, cuts rates and withdraws deals

Clydesdale Bank is adding select exclusive buy-to-let (BTL) and residential purchase rates, and will lower select rates and withdraw some products.

Clydesdale Bank’s changes to the exclusive rates will come into force from 31 May.

Within its exclusive customer BTL range, the lender is adding a two-year fixed rate with a £1,999 fee at 5.6% for loans between £500,000 and £1m.

Clydesdale Bank is also bringing out a five-year fixed rate with a £1,999 fee at 5.2% for loans between £500,000 and £1m.

Two- and five-year fixed rates with a £499 fee, starting from 5.09%, have been introduced as well.

On the residential purchase exclusive side, Clydesdale Bank is adding a two-year fixed rate with a £1,499 fee at 80% loan to value (LTV) at 5.06%.

The firm is bringing out a five-year fixed rate at 80% LTV with a £1,499 fee at 4.78%.

In its existing customer residential and BTL ranges, Clydesdale Bank’s 65% and 75% LTV C&I fee and fee offer rates will be reduced by 0.1%.

Selected 60% and 75% LTV BTL fee-offer rates will be reduced by up to 0.3%, while selected BTL rates with a £1,999 fee will be cut by up to 0.16%.

Clydesdale Bank is also withdrawing its exclusive purchase two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV 5.02% and five-year fixed rate at the same LTV at 4.74%.

The lender last made changes to its range earlier in May.