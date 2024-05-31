You are here: Home - News -

News

Conservatives and Labour discuss evictions and housebuilding in pre-election lead-up

by:
  • 31/05/2024
  • 0
Conservatives and Labour discuss evictions and housebuilding in pre-election lead-up
The Conservatives and Labour have started making some policy announcements this week, with evictions and housebuilding under the microscope.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, about election plans, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the Conservatives were “bringing back common sense back to our communities” and that the party would bring “changes to law so that disruptive tenants can be easily evicted”.

Other actions included raising fines on utility companies who botch the restoration of pavements, flytipping offences garnering points on offenders’ driver’s licences, and the introduction of a hotspot policing programme to stamp out anti-social behaviour.

The Renters’ Reform Bill, which has been shelved due to the election being called, did contain some measures on anti-social behaviour, specifically around grounds for possession, but the headline measures of the bill included plans to abolish Section 21, get rid of fixed-term tenancies and introduce a new registration scheme for landlords.

Some have said that the announcement seems an about-turn for the Conservatives given the Renters Reform Bill, however, no further detail of what the change in law would be has been announced as yet.

On the other side of the camp, Labour said that it planned to build one-and-a-half million homes, although a specific time period has not been specified.

On its website, Labour said that it would reform planning laws in order to achieve this figure and first-time buyers would get “first dibs” on properties, adding that this would be part of its plan for economic stability.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that a general election will take place on 4 July, saying it was time for the UK to decide “who they trust”.

Following the election announcement, brokers said that “concrete plans” on housing affordability and undersupply would be needed in election campaigns. There was also some debate about whether the election would impact mortgage rates.

 

Comment below – what would you like to see from the next government on housing and mortgages?

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 15, 2025
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.