Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/05/2024

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/05/2024

Building societies being able to lend more under new legislation, along with insights from Paragon on the buy-to-let (BTL) market, were also popular with readers.

Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act passes without ground rent cap

Exclusive: MAB adds trio to sales team to back growth plans

 

Building societies can now lend more under amended law

 

MAB buys remaining 20% stake in First Mortgage Direct

 

BTL ‘still very profitable market’ due to strong demand and yields – Paragon

 

The perceived value of mortgage advice is selling brokers short – JLM

 

Borrowers waiting to fix could be a ‘risky strategy’ – L&C

 

Building societies need to collaborate on technology to grow – OMS Tech Talks

 

Two-thirds of FTBs do not understand how shared ownership works

 

Koodoo partners with CRM platform Acre

Related Posts