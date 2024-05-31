Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/05/2024

Building societies being able to lend more under new legislation, along with insights from Paragon on the buy-to-let (BTL) market, were also popular with readers.
Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act passes without ground rent cap
Exclusive: MAB adds trio to sales team to back growth plans
Building societies can now lend more under amended law
MAB buys remaining 20% stake in First Mortgage Direct
BTL ‘still very profitable market’ due to strong demand and yields – Paragon
The perceived value of mortgage advice is selling brokers short – JLM
Borrowers waiting to fix could be a ‘risky strategy’ – L&C
Building societies need to collaborate on technology to grow – OMS Tech Talks
Two-thirds of FTBs do not understand how shared ownership works
Koodoo partners with CRM platform Acre