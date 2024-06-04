You are here: Home - News -

News

Royal London makes raft of income protection improvements

by:
  • 04/06/2024
  • 0
Royal London makes raft of income protection improvements
Mutual insurer Royal London has made a number of updates to its income protection proposition, including a minimum income guarantee,

Royal London said the income protection improvements would “strength[en] and expand the flexibility” of the product by making it easier to claim, and have features for the self-employed and payout limits across the board to “reflect today’s higher living costs”.

The lender has introduced an income replacement guarantee that allows customers to claim up to £1,750 every month, going up to £3,500 for doctors and surgeons.

Self-employed people will only need to provide documentation for fixed costs, such as lease agreements, office rental payments or phone contracts, for 12 months, rather than three years. The lender said that this will help those who have recently made the move to become self-employed.

The firm has also increased replacement ratios so claimants can receive a payout with a higher percentage of their salary. Policies will pay 65% of the first £60,000 of the customer’s salary, plus 50% of the remaining amount up to £250,000 as a monthly benefit when the policyholder is too ill to work.

The lender explained that this means someone earning £60,000 can receive up to £3,250 per month, an increase from £2,875 previously.

Jennifer Gilchrist, protection specialist at Royal London, said: “The pandemic, followed swiftly by the cost-of-living crisis, has impacted almost everyone’s everyday finances. It has focused people’s minds on the need for longer-term financial resilience and protecting themselves and their loved ones should hard times hit.

“In doing so, it’s been a catalyst for people seeing the importance of protecting their income and, as a result, income protection sales have seen double-digit growth. This could be income protection’s coming-of-age moment.”

She added: “Looking at the market, there’s a completely under-served group with a huge income protection gap – the self-employed. The latest figures show over one in 10 workers, or 4.25 million workers, in the UK are self-employed, yet only a tiny fraction are protecting their income.

“That’s why it’s so important that we as an industry continue to work together to promote the benefits of income protection, and why we’ve strengthened our proposition to help broaden the appeal of a solution that has flown under the radar for too long.

“We hope that as well as creating a greater awareness, making propositional changes that better serve this group can help address the gap.”

Royal London paid around £6.5m in income protection claims in 2023, with the most common reasons being musculoskeletal at 54%, cancer at 10% and mental health conditions at 4%.

 

Royal London changes will ‘make a real difference’ for income protection

Charlotte Rogers, protection specialist at Radcliffe & Co Independent Financial Advisers, said that it was encouraging to see that Royal London had “listened to market feedback, addressing key issues and introducing changes that will make a real difference”.

She said: “A minimum benefit guarantee of £1,500 (or £3,000 for doctors and surgeons) has been the limit for many years with most insurers, and the increase is definitely more reflective of the typical amount needed to maintain essential expenditure.

“Similarly, a much higher percentage of an average person’s income is required now in order to cover essentials, so increasing the sum-assured limits will enable more families to stay financially resilient, with spending more likely to be covered in full.”

Rogers said that the self-employed can be “financially vulnerable”, so making it easier for this group to cover fixed costs when running their business means they can support themselves with an income that is more reflective of take-home pay prior to making a claim.

She added that, often, contractors take time off between projects, so allowing a grace period gives clients confidence that they can do so, and their long-term income will be protected.

“I applaud Royal London for making changes that will add value to a client’s policy and enable more claims to be paid. With income protection sales increasing as consumers are becoming more and more reliant on their incomes, with ‘emergency savings’ depleting, we need policies that remain fit for purpose and relevant to current needs,” Rogers concluded.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 15, 2025
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.