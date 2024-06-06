You are here: Home - News -

News

Knowledge Bank integrates with Air’s later life tool

by:
  • 06/06/2024
  • 0
Knowledge Bank integrates with Air’s later life tool
Mortgage criteria platform Knowledge Bank has integrated Air’s Later Life Navigator tool.

The tool was launched last year to help advisers demonstrate affordability and compare different later life mortgage options to clients. This will help clients to weigh up the costs of each potential option enabling advisers to give tailored advice. 

Due to the integration, advisers using the Knowledge Bank platform can access resources to assist the advice process. The Later Life Navigator tool includes considerations for standard residential mortgages, retirement interest-only (RIO) options and lifetime mortgages. 

Nicola Firth (pictured), founder and CEO of Knowledge Bank, said: “The Navigator tool puts affordability at the beginning of the advice process for older borrowers to establish the right route before checking criteria and is in keeping with Consumer Duty requirements. It will ensure that all types of later life lending products are included in the scope of early discussions with clients by building a detailed picture of their client’s ability to make payments. It also allows advisers who aren’t equity release-qualified to safely have the initial conversations around the possibilities with their clients and, if appropriate, refer the case on. 

“This integration underscores our commitment to empowering advisers with the tools and insights they need to navigate the intricacies of the later life lending market effectively. By combining Air’s expertise with Knowledge Bank’s industry-leading criteria search system, we aim to streamline the advisory process and elevate the level of support available to advisers and their clients.” 

Paul Glynn, CEO of Air, added: “The integration of Air’s Navigator tool into Knowledge Bank signifies a major step forward in advancing the standards of advice and support within the later life lending sector. By providing advisers with a comprehensive suite of tools and information within the Knowledge Bank platform, advisers can make well-informed decisions and guide clients through the complexities of later life lending with confidence. 

“This partnership sits at the heart of our Comprehensive Conversations movement, which aims to better support the over-50s customer with their complex needs – through the use of technology to aid advice processes and, in turn, enable advisers to provide better customer outcomes.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/