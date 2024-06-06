Skipton BS changes residential rates and ups Track Record Mortgage

Skipton Building Society has lowered residential two-year fixed rates, made changes to its five-year fixed rates and upped its Track Record Mortgage.

Current equivalent residential and Track Record products will be withdrawn at 10pm today.

Residential two-year fixed rates will begin from 5.32% at 60% loan to value (LTV) with a £495 fee and 5.45% with no fee.

Residential five-year fixed rates are priced from 4.02% with no fee at 60% LTV and 4.78% with a £1,295 fee.

The lender’s Track Record Mortgage has been increased from 5.55% to 5.79%. Skipton added that, due to the way this specific product works, the rate increase may lower the maximum loan offered through the Track Record calculator.

The 5.55% rate will apply to applications submitted before 10pm on 6 June.

Skipton has also introduced additional fee products in its residential two- and five-year fixed rate ranges and made changes to selected fixed buy-to-let (BTL), government scheme and existing customer-only product ranges.

On the BTL side, rates start from 5.47% for a two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £995 fee.

Help to Buy deals are priced from 5.93%, while First Homes begin from 5.62% and shared ownership starts from 6.21%.

Last month, it was reported that Skipton had brought in £274m in applications to income boosters since its product rebrand.