Skipton BS changes residential rates and ups Track Record Mortgage

Skipton Building Society has lowered residential two-year fixed rates, made changes to its five-year fixed rates and upped its Track Record Mortgage.
Current equivalent residential and Track Record products will be withdrawn at 10pm today.
Residential two-year fixed rates will begin from 5.32% at 60% loan to value (LTV) with a £495 fee and 5.45% with no fee.
Residential five-year fixed rates are priced from 4.02% with no fee at 60% LTV and 4.78% with a £1,295 fee.
The lender’s Track Record Mortgage has been increased from 5.55% to 5.79%. Skipton added that, due to the way this specific product works, the rate increase may lower the maximum loan offered through the Track Record calculator.
The 5.55% rate will apply to applications submitted before 10pm on 6 June.
Skipton has also introduced additional fee products in its residential two- and five-year fixed rate ranges and made changes to selected fixed buy-to-let (BTL), government scheme and existing customer-only product ranges.
On the BTL side, rates start from 5.47% for a two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £995 fee.
Help to Buy deals are priced from 5.93%, while First Homes begin from 5.62% and shared ownership starts from 6.21%.
Last month, it was reported that Skipton had brought in £274m in applications to income boosters since its product rebrand.
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.