You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton BS changes residential rates and ups Track Record Mortgage

by:
  • 06/06/2024
  • 0
Skipton BS changes residential rates and ups Track Record Mortgage
Skipton Building Society has lowered residential two-year fixed rates, made changes to its five-year fixed rates and upped its Track Record Mortgage.

Current equivalent residential and Track Record products will be withdrawn at 10pm today.

Residential two-year fixed rates will begin from 5.32% at 60% loan to value (LTV) with a £495 fee and 5.45% with no fee.

Residential five-year fixed rates are priced from 4.02% with no fee at 60% LTV and 4.78% with a £1,295 fee.

The lender’s Track Record Mortgage has been increased from 5.55% to 5.79%. Skipton added that, due to the way this specific product works, the rate increase may lower the maximum loan offered through the Track Record calculator.

The 5.55% rate will apply to applications submitted before 10pm on 6 June.

Skipton has also introduced additional fee products in its residential two- and five-year fixed rate ranges and made changes to selected fixed buy-to-let (BTL), government scheme and existing customer-only product ranges.

On the BTL side, rates start from 5.47% for a two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £995 fee.

Help to Buy deals are priced from 5.93%, while First Homes begin from 5.62% and shared ownership starts from 6.21%.

Last month, it was reported that Skipton had brought in £274m in applications to income boosters since its product rebrand.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.