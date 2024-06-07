Mortgage Brain adds Skipton International deals to sourcing and criteria platforms

Technology provider Mortgage Brain has added Skipton International to its Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain platforms.

Mortgage brokers using Mortgage Brain’s platforms can now access Skipton International’s residential products for borrowers in Jersey and Guernsey, as well as its buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages for UK residents, expats and non-UK nationals living overseas.

Skipton International is a subsidiary of Skipton Building Society and its products include five-year fixes and a 100% loan to value (LTV) deal available in both Guernsey and Jersey, as well as BTL mortgage products for borrowers in the two nations.

It is expected that Skipton International’s deals being available on Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain will help the lender address growing interest in UK property investment from overseas.

Lorraine McLean, head of mortgages at Skipton International, said: “We’re delighted to team up with technology leader Mortgage Brain to bring our award-winning range of mortgage products to the UK, Channel Islands and beyond.

“We like to make purchasing property as simple and as hassle-free as possible, so Mortgage Brain was an obvious choice for us. Their technology and innovation makes the mortgage sourcing process straightforward and quick. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “A very warm welcome to Skipton International. We have a number of intermediary users with clients in the Channel Islands as well as expats and overseas buyers, so these mortgage products will certainly be a welcomed addition.

“We look forward to working together to bring diverse, specialist mortgage solutions to meet the many varied needs of property buyers from the UK and further afield.”

In its most recent results, Skipton International reported £375m in gross mortgage lending for the 2023 financial year.