You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage Brain adds Skipton International deals to sourcing and criteria platforms

by:
  • 07/06/2024
  • 0
Mortgage Brain adds Skipton International deals to sourcing and criteria platforms
Technology provider Mortgage Brain has added Skipton International to its Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain platforms.

Mortgage brokers using Mortgage Brain’s platforms can now access Skipton International’s residential products for borrowers in Jersey and Guernsey, as well as its buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages for UK residents, expats and non-UK nationals living overseas. 

Skipton International is a subsidiary of Skipton Building Society and its products include five-year fixes and a 100% loan to value (LTV) deal available in both Guernsey and Jersey, as well as BTL mortgage products for borrowers in the two nations. 

It is expected that Skipton International’s deals being available on Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain will help the lender address growing interest in UK property investment from overseas. 

Lorraine McLean, head of mortgages at Skipton International, said: “We’re delighted to team up with technology leader Mortgage Brain to bring our award-winning range of mortgage products to the UK, Channel Islands and beyond.

“We like to make purchasing property as simple and as hassle-free as possible, so Mortgage Brain was an obvious choice for us. Their technology and innovation makes the mortgage sourcing process straightforward and quick. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead.” 

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “A very warm welcome to Skipton International. We have a number of intermediary users with clients in the Channel Islands as well as expats and overseas buyers, so these mortgage products will certainly be a welcomed addition.

“We look forward to working together to bring diverse, specialist mortgage solutions to meet the many varied needs of property buyers from the UK and further afield.” 

In its most recent results, Skipton International reported £375m in gross mortgage lending for the 2023 financial year.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.