You are here: Home - News -

News

More than a quarter of young homeowners have no life cover – Beagle Street

by:
  • 10/06/2024
  • 0
More than a quarter of young homeowners have no life cover – Beagle Street
Some 28% of people aged 18 to 40 with a mortgage do not have life cover, an insurance provider has found.

Research from insurer Beagle Street surveyed 2,000 adults in the UK and said this lack of cover equated to 1.7 million uninsured homeowners. 

Some 23% of respondents said they were not insured because they did not see it as a priority, while 22% said they had not thought about it. A further 22% said they did not have enough money to pay for life insurance because of the cost of living crisis. 

When asked how their mortgage would be paid for if they died, 19% said of those polled said they did not know. 

This follows previous research from the insurer which suggested £433bn of mortgage debt in the UK was not covered by life insurance.  

For those who did look to buy life cover, 44% spoke to a financial adviser. Just 16% went directly to a provider. 

Ryan Griffin, director of protection at Beagle Street, said, “It’s really important for people to put plans in place and protect themselves and their families if the worst were to happen. We understand life insurance might not be something people want to think about, but it really can make a huge difference to those who need it.  

“We know that almost half of those with a mortgage and life insurance took out a policy after speaking to a financial adviser. So, advisers are vital in making sure people have life insurance that is right for them.”   

A poll conducted by Mortgage Solutions last month showed that mortgage brokers were reporting an increase in protection business as people looked to cover themselves from external financial pressures.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.