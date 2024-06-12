You are here: Home - News -

News

Dismal week for data as UK GDP flatlines in April, ending positive spell of growth

by:
  • 12/06/2024
  • 0
Dismal week for data as UK GDP flatlines in April, ending positive spell of growth
The UK economy stagnated in April, with GDP (gross domestic product) estimated to have shown zero growth in the month as heavy wind and rain dampened activity.

The UK’s monthly real GDP is estimated to have shown no growth in April, following growth of 0.4% in March.

GDP measures the value of goods and services produced in the UK. It estimates the size of – and growth in – the economy.

The nil growth ends a spell of positive output recorded in the months after the UK dipped into a “short and shallow” recession at the end of 2023.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), services output grew by 0.2% in April, its fourth consecutive monthly growth.

However, this was offset by a 0.9% fall in production output, following a 0.2% decline in March.

Meanwhile, construction output fell by a higher 1.4% in April, marking its third consecutive monthly decline.

However, the ONS noted that real GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.7% in the three months to April 2024, compared with the three months to January 2024. Service also grew by 0.9% in the quarter and production by 0.7%, while construction fell by 2.2%.

Further, when looking at GDP this April compared to the same month last year, it also grew by 0.6%.

 

‘GDP stagnates as rain stopped play’

“No growth is better than negative growth”, according to Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, who added that April’s lack of growth “should come as no surprise”.

Hewson said “rain stopped play” is the best way to describe things “as builders shunned roof tops and shoppers deserted high streets in favour of their warm, dry sofas”.

She added: “Taken alongside the latest wage figures, there doesn’t appear to be much evidence to suggest that Bank of England rate-setters will feel ready to change course quite yet. And there’s already a frisson of excitement in the air that big events like the Euros and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour will help deliver a decent boost to the economic picture by the time we get the half-year result.

“With inflation cooling and wage growth now being felt in people’s pay packets, there is a sense that the momentum seen at the start of the year is likely to return. The trick will be keeping the engine running smoothly, putting in the right kind of fuel and the right kind of investment to get us out of neutral and into a much higher gear.”

 

‘Economic tailwind for the next Government’

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said the stagnation “doesn’t mean the economic recovery has been extinguished, but it’s hardly great news for the Prime Minister three weeks ahead of the election”.

Dales said: “It is unlikely to suggest the economy is on the precipice again. Indeed, the 1.4% m/m fall in construction output and 2% m/m decline in retail activity suggest that a chunk of the weakness was due to April’s unusually wet weather and will therefore be reversed in May. What’s more, other indicators, such as the activity PMIs, suggest the economy is still expanding.”

He added: “Even modest 0.1% m/m rises in GDP in both May and June would generate a 0.4% q/q rise in GDP in Q2 as a whole. That would be down from Q1’s 0.6% q/q gain. But it would be [a] bit higher than our forecast of 0.3% q/q and, as it would be stronger than the Bank of England’s forecast of a 0.2% q/q rise, it further diminishes the already small chances of an interest rate cut next Thursday.

“Overall, despite the stalling of the recovery in April, the dual drags on economic growth from higher interest rates and higher inflation will continue to fade throughout the year. That will generate a bit of an economic tailwind for the next Government.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Paloma Kubiak is an award-winning journalist with 15 years in the trade. She has the NCTJ qualification in media law and Government, and gained a bursary to undertake the Press Association training where she passed 120wpm in shorthand. Paloma started her journalism career at local paper, the Ealing Gazette and Leader series just at the onset of the global financial crisis. During her time at the paper, she was promoted to senior multi-media journalist. In 2011, she joined MoneySavingExpert.com as a deals researcher and writer, before moving to the news team as a reporter covering personal finance. She was runner up in the Santander FinCon Media Awards 2014 in the 'best newcomer' category. In 2016, she joined YourMoney.com as a senior reporter. Commended in the 2017 Unbiased Media Awards 2017 for the 'Best Value of Advice' article, she then went on to win 'Household Money Journalist of the Year' at the 2017 Headline Money Awards. Paloma was also included in the UK's 'Wonder Women in Finance' in the same year, compiled by Finder.com. She has been writing about and researching personal finance for the past decade and is editor of YourMoney.com.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.