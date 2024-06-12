You are here: Home - News -

News

LendInvest Mortgages adds resi remortgage deal

by:
  • 12/06/2024
  • 0
LendInvest Mortgages adds resi remortgage deal
LendInvest Mortgages has added a residential remortgage product to its range to widen options for borrowers with complex circumstances.

The residential remortgage deal from LendInvest is available at 65% loan to value (LTV) and rates start from 5.59%. 

Paula Mercer (pictured), head of sales at LendInvest, said: “We are excited to share this latest addition to our residential mortgage suite, this time aimed at supporting remortgage customers. Our range is designed for customers who may struggle to get a mortgage elsewhere, especially those with gaps in their criteria that might cause application headaches elsewhere.

“Whether they are a key worker with adverse credit buying their first home, or a qualified professional who does contract work, our diverse range of products is tailored to meet their needs.” 

Last week, the lender announced the completion of a three-year strategic funding facility at a value of £42.5m. 

The funding was intended to refinance an existing short-term, buy-to-let (BTL) and residential mortgages funding facility. 

The group said it would be on track to be profitable this year, and its most recent results suggested growth within its mortgage division was contributing to an improved performance. 

Last month, LendInvest Mortgages amended its residential criteria to consider up to 100% of additional income to support people with complex finances. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

The British Mortgage Awards 2024

Latest Poll

Will lender fee caps impact your fee structure?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/