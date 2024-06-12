LendInvest Mortgages adds resi remortgage deal

LendInvest Mortgages has added a residential remortgage product to its range to widen options for borrowers with complex circumstances.

The residential remortgage deal from LendInvest is available at 65% loan to value (LTV) and rates start from 5.59%.

Paula Mercer (pictured), head of sales at LendInvest, said: “We are excited to share this latest addition to our residential mortgage suite, this time aimed at supporting remortgage customers. Our range is designed for customers who may struggle to get a mortgage elsewhere, especially those with gaps in their criteria that might cause application headaches elsewhere.

“Whether they are a key worker with adverse credit buying their first home, or a qualified professional who does contract work, our diverse range of products is tailored to meet their needs.”

Last week, the lender announced the completion of a three-year strategic funding facility at a value of £42.5m.

The funding was intended to refinance an existing short-term, buy-to-let (BTL) and residential mortgages funding facility.

The group said it would be on track to be profitable this year, and its most recent results suggested growth within its mortgage division was contributing to an improved performance.

Last month, LendInvest Mortgages amended its residential criteria to consider up to 100% of additional income to support people with complex finances.