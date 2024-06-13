The Right Mortgage adds Perenna to lender panel

The Right Mortgage and Protection Network has added long-term fixed rate specialist Perenna to its lender panel.

The Right Mortgage’s appointed representative (AR) firms and their advisers will be able to access Perenna’s long-term fixed rate mortgages.

The terms are fixed for the full term between 15 and 40 years with a five-year early repayment charge (ERC).

The long-term fixed rates are available to first-time buyers, homemovers, remortgagors and those who want to borrow into retirement.

There are no standard variable rate (SVR)-based stress rates, up to six times income up to 95% loan to value (LTV) where employed income is £50,000 and above, and no maximum age limit.

Procuration fees for long-term fixed rate products are payable at completion, as well as trail commission when the adviser reviews the client’s needs.

Martin Wilson, CEO at The Right Mortgage and Protection Network, said: “New lenders, especially those who come to market with a unique proposition, are always of interest to both us as a network and our AR firms, so it is very pleasing to be able to add Perenna to our lender panel today.

“With different wants and needs, borrowers are often looking for a range of options, and for those who want greater payment certainty and stability over a longer term, Perenna’s products might well be the most appropriate option.”

He added: “Advisers want access to these different types of products so they’re able to provide the right product solution and outcome, so we’re looking forward to working closely with Perenna to ensure our firms are fully aware of its mortgage options, lending criteria and the benefits it can deliver to both them and their clients.”

Deb Reeves, national account manager at Perenna, said: “We are delighted to be working with The Right Mortgage and Protection Network and bringing the benefits of flexible, long-term fixed rates to more broker partners.

“At Perenna, we want to create a nation of happy homeowners, and the addition of this new and important partnership helps us to do this through the expert eye of The Right Mortgage AR firms.”