AMI Dinner 2024 – the night in pictures

The prestigious Association of Mortgage Intermediaries' (AMI's) annual dinner took place last night at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel in London.

The AMI Dinner 2024 was sponsored by TSB, with speeches from chair Andrew Montlake, Beverley Bradford, head of TSB mortgage intermediaries, and Robert Sinclair, AMI chief executive, who announced his retirement on the evening.

The charity for the evening was YoungMinds, which aims to support the mental health of young people by making sure they have someone to talk to and encouraging them to speak up about any concerns.

Comedian and ventriloquist Nina Conti provided entertainment on the night.

Thank you to all who attended and check out our highlights below.