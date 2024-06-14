Apply to be a DIFF Change Maker

The DIFF Change Maker scheme acknowledges individuals who are delivering diversity and inclusion (D&I) or sustainability initiatives to make the mortgage industry fairer, more balanced or more environmentally conscious.

The scheme does not have finalists or winners, but aims to demonstrate various initiatives that individuals’ businesses or the wider industry have implemented.

To nominate yourself or someone else, please follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/changemakers/nominate/

The nomination process involves a testimonial of no more than 500 words, where details of the scheme are outlined, as well as the positive impact it made.

Examples of possible initiatives include reducing the carbon footprint of your business, offsetting carbon emissions with tree planting, offering bespoke services to ensure accessibility for all customers from any minority group (physically disabled, neurodiverse, vulnerable, etc), policies to encourage and support greater diversity in the workforce and allowing flexible working patterns to promote fair support for all (returning to work after maternity leave, mobility or disability, menopause, etc).

If you are interested in learning more about previous Change Makers, then look at some of our profiles here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/?s=Change+Maker

If you have self-nominated, we will be in touch once your application has been approved to request a headshot from you.

If you are putting someone else forward, we ask for the nominee’s contact details on the form including full name, company name and email address, so we can get in touch with them too and let them know the good news.

Bharat Sager, DIFF chair, said: “We want to recognise and celebrate people who have helped our industry to become a better place to work. This is not a competition and everyone who has been involved can be recognised. Whether you nominate yourself or someone else, please let us showcase the great people we have.”