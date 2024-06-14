You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/06/2024

  • 14/06/2024
Stories covering the unveiling of manifestos were among most read by mortgage brokers this week, with housebuilding, stamp duty and first-time buyers mentioned.

The Conservatives said that they would permanently scrap stamp duty for most first-time buyers and bring back Help to Buy, while Labour pledged to build one-and-a-half million homes, up stamp duty for non-UK residents and embark on leasehold reform.

The Legal and General Award winners for 2024, along from pictures form the event, were also popular with readers, along with an exclusive on Mike Jones, former Lloyds Banking Group director, who will be non-executive chair.

 

Skilled worker visa holders have the right to buy, but is there appetite to lend? – Sneddon

 

Sunak plans to scrap stamp duty for first-time buyers and bring back Help to Buy

 

What’s next for the base rate and UK mortgage market? – Blissett

 

Exclusive: MAB brings on former LBG director Jones as non-executive chairman

 

Labour promise to build 1.5 million homes and end ‘fleecehold’ in manifesto

 

All the winners of the Legal and General Mortgage Club Awards 2024

 

Tenet administration aftermath shows ‘supportive industry’ but questions remain – analysis

 

One to One: Nicola Goldie, Aldermore

Legal and General Mortgage Club Awards 2024 – in pictures

 

Select Tenet Group entities go into administration with 95 redundancies

 

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

