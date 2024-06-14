Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/06/2024

Stories covering the unveiling of manifestos were among most read by mortgage brokers this week, with housebuilding, stamp duty and first-time buyers mentioned.

The Conservatives said that they would permanently scrap stamp duty for most first-time buyers and bring back Help to Buy, while Labour pledged to build one-and-a-half million homes, up stamp duty for non-UK residents and embark on leasehold reform.

The Legal and General Award winners for 2024, along from pictures form the event, were also popular with readers, along with an exclusive on Mike Jones, former Lloyds Banking Group director, who will be non-executive chair.