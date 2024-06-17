Phoebus joins IMLA as associate member

Mortgage servicing provider Phoebus has joined the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) as an associate member.

This brings IMLA’s membership to a total of 69 full and associate members, including banks, building societies, non-bank lenders and mortgage service providers.

Phoebus has been in business for 35 years, and in February, the company released new technology following a multi-million-pound investment.

The company said the changes would improve productivity for lending, savings and deposit taking.

Phoebus aims to improve how borrower accounts are serviced and offers a single database across a lender’s business to provide a single customer view across all departments.

The business will be represented at IMLA by Richard Pike, chief of sales and marketing at Phoebus.

Pike (pictured) said: “We have been supporters of IMLA for many years and our IMLA membership now cements our relationship with this important force for good in the mortgage market. We service mortgages on behalf of several members, and so the fit between IMLA and Phoebus is really good.

“Phoebus’ interaction with other IMLA members will bring valued knowledge and opinions influencing our future strategy and product development.”

Kate Davies, executive director of IMLA, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Phoebus as an associate member of IMLA. Their experience in the market brings valuable insight into the issues facing lenders and an interesting perspective on aspects of the market.

“We look forward to them joining our discussions and working together to take our industry forward.”