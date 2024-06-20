Virgin Money makes purchase exclusive and BTL Fix and Switch rate changes

Virgin Money has changed several of its purchase exclusive and buy-to-let (BTL) Fix and Switch rate changes.

Virgin Money is making the changes to its purchase exclusive and BTL Fix and Switch rates from 8pm on 20 June, so applications should be submitted before then to secure prior rates.

In its purchase exclusive range, its five-year fixed rate fee-saver at 75% loan to value (LTV) has gone up by 0.01% to 4.67%.

Within its BTL Fix and Switch range, its 60% LTV fee-saver product will be cut by 0.1% to 5.54%, and its 75% LTV version will fall by 0.1% to 5.64%.

Virgin Money will also be changing its five-year fixed rate fee-saver deal at 90% LTV to 5%, and its 95% LTV version will be priced at 5.35%.

BTL fixed rates with a £995 fee will be reduced by up to 0.31%, with rates beginning from 4.78%.

BTL fixed rate fee-savers will be cut by 0.24%, with pricing starting from 5.04%.

Residential product transfer rates at 65% and 75% LTV will decrease by up to 0.04%, and rates will begin from 4.41%.

It is the second time that the lender has changed rates this month.